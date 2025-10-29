Czech Embassy in UAE marks National Day

ABU DHABI, 29th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Embassy of the Czech Republic in the UAE hosted a reception on Tuesday evening to mark the country’s National Day.

The event, held at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Abu Dhabi, was attended by Omar Al Neyadi, Director of the European Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, along with a number of Arab and foreign diplomats accredited to the UAE and members of the Czech community.

In his remarks, Josef Koutsky, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to the UAE, highlighted the strength of bilateral relations and the shared commitment of both nations’ leaderships to deepen their strategic partnership.

He noted that bilateral economic relations continue to grow steadily, adding that the UAE is among the Czech Republic’s largest economic partners in the region.