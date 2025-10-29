Ajman Police takes first place worldwide in Global Benchmarking Award in New Zealand

AJMAN, 29th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ajman Police General Command has won first place worldwide in the Global Benchmarking Award 2025, organised by the Centre for Organisational Excellence Research (COER) in New Zealand.

The award recognises Ajman Police’s pioneering efforts in implementing benchmarking systems and adopting international best practices in continuous improvement and development.

Brigadier Khalid Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, received the award from Dr. Robin Mann, Director of COER, in the presence of senior officers and representatives from participating international organisations.

Colonel Saif Abdullah Al Falasi, Director of the Strategy and Performance Development Department, said the honour crowns Ajman Police’s ongoing journey to build an integrated institutional system founded on continuous learning, knowledge sharing and the exchange of best practices and innovations.

He added that Ajman Police has become a global role model in enhancing institutional performance based on excellence and sustainability.

Al Falasi expressed gratitude to Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, for his constant support and guidance, stressing that the achievement reflects the joint efforts of work teams across all organisational units.

He said the award embodies the Command’s vision of achieving institutional excellence and global leadership in line with the directives of the Ministry of Interior, the Ajman Government’s strategy, and the UAE Vision 2031.