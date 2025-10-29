40 Italian companies showcase latest technologies at ADIPEC 2025

ABU DHABI, 29th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Italy will participate in ADIPEC 2025, to be held at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from 3rd to 6th November, with a pavilion organised by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), in collaboration with ANIMA Confindustria Meccanica Varia, ANIMP – Italian Association of Industrial Plant Engineering, FEDERTEC, Federazione ANIE and the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The pavilion will feature 40 leading Italian companies showcasing advanced technologies across the oil, gas, and energy transition sectors. This year’s participation reflects Italy’s expanding role as a key energy partner for the UAE and the wider Gulf region.

According to TDM Trade Data Monitor, Italian exports of oil and gas technologies to the UAE reached €292.2 million in 2024, marking a 45.9 percent year-on-year increase from 2023 (€200.2 million).

Italy now accounts for 8.33 percent of the UAE’s total oil and gas equipment imports, with the share rising to 9.8 percent year-to-date (January–June 2025).

The UAE remains one of Italy’s most important trading partners in the Gulf, with sustained demand for high-quality, efficient, and sustainable “Made in Italy” energy solutions.

Data from ANIMA Confindustria further highlights Italy’s strength in the global oil and gas sector, with total exports reaching €17.65 billion in 2024, up 6.6 percent from the previous year.

The UAE continues to be one of the top Gulf destinations contributing to this growth, reinforcing Italy’s relevance in the region’s industrial supply chain.

At ADIPEC 2025, the Italian Pavilion will spotlight Italy’s excellence in engineering and manufacturing, showcasing leading solutions across upstream, midstream, and downstream applications - from pipeline systems, valves, and compressors to LNG infrastructure and automation technologies.

“ADIPEC is a pivotal platform that strengthens cooperation between Italy and the UAE in the global energy landscape,” said Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE. “Our shared focus on sustainability, innovation, and industrial excellence continues to bring our nations closer together.”

He added that the significant rise in Italian exports and the record presence of Italian companies at ADIPEC 2025 are clear signs of a partnership built on trust, technology, and a common vision for the future of energy.

Valerio Soldani, Italian Trade Commissioner to the UAE, stated, “The 45.9 percent increase in oil and gas equipment exports to the UAE reflects the remarkable momentum of our bilateral trade and Italy’s growing contribution to the region’s energy transformation. Through the Italian Pavilion at ADIPEC 2025, we are not only displaying the excellence of Italian engineering and manufacturing but also strengthening our long-term commitment to the UAE’s vision for a diversified, low-emission energy future.”

Pietro Almici, President of ANIMA Confindustria Meccanica Varia, said, “ANIMA Confindustria has a longstanding partnership with the Italian Trade Agency in organising the Italian Pavilion at ADIPEC, the key event for the Italian Oil & Gas supply chain. This 2025 edition marks a record year, with as many as 40 Italian exhibitors hosted within the Pavilion, a clear testament to the vitality and competitiveness of our industry on the global stage.”

Giulio Iucci, ANIE Vice President for Internationalisation and SMEs, stated, “ADIPEC stands as one of the most influential global platforms for dialogue and collaboration in the energy sector, bringing together key players committed to shaping a more sustainable and technologically advanced future. Within this framework, the Italian Pavilion at ADIPEC 2025 will highlight the excellence of Italian companies that, through cutting-edge technologies and a strong focus on sustainability, actively contribute to the global energy transition and to building a greener, more resilient energy landscape."



