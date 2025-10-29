RAKEZ helps entrepreneurs turn social presence into profit through influencer marketing

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 29th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) recently hosted an engaging session on how businesses can grow sales through influencer marketing at its Compass Coworking Centre. The session equipped entrepreneurs and SMEs with strategies to turn their social media presence into measurable business results.

Led by Mohamad Fattal, Founder and CEO of Alfan, the session delved into the evolving role of influencers in driving brand visibility, authenticity, and revenue. With insights drawn from Alfan’s network and partnerships, Fattal shared actionable methods to bridge the gap between creators, brands, and audiences.

Participants learned how to identify the right influencer partnerships based on audience relevance and engagement rates, develop content tailored to each platform, and design cost-effective strategies for SMEs and growing businesses.

The session also provided tools to measure real commercial impact beyond surface-level metrics, supported by case studies showing how sustained creator collaborations and well-crafted briefs can drive stronger brand awareness and convert digital engagement into measurable sales.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “At RAKEZ, we continuously look for ways to help our business community stay ahead in the ever-changing digital landscape. Influencer marketing has evolved into a key growth driver for businesses of all sizes, and this session was designed to give our clients the knowledge and confidence to turn engagement into real sales.”

The session is part of RAKEZ’s ongoing initiative to support the growth of its business community through expert-led workshops and networking opportunities that address real-world challenges and emerging trends across industries.

