17 UAE archers participates in 2nd West Asia Archery Championship in Qatar

SHARJAH, 29th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Archery Federation announced that 17 male and female archers are taking part in the 2nd West Asia Archery Championship – Qatar 2025, being held in Doha until 4th November.

In a statement on Wednesday, the federation said that the UAE delegation is headed by Hanadi Khalifa Al Kabouri, President of the Federation, and includes Humaid Al Shamsi, Vice President of the Federation and Head of the Mission, and Aliya Mahmoud Al Harmouzi as administrator.

Sheikha Al Khatri, Board Member and Head of the Referees Committee, along with continental referee Omar Al Hammadi, are also participating in officiating the competition. The coaching team features Head Coach Yong Chul Lee and assistants Mi Jin Song and Fernando Nimantha.

The men’s recurve team comprises Abdullah Obaid Al Ketbi, Sib Sankar Maity, Ali Yaqoub Rangiri, and Mansour Saeed Al Ketbi. Meanwhile, the women’s recurve team includes Samia Odinaeva, Maha Abdulrahim Al Hosani, Aisha Jassim Al Ali, Fatma Mohammed Al Baloushi, and Hessa Yaqoub Al Awadhi.

The men’s compound team features Mohammed Saleh bin Amro, Yousef Hassan Al Hosani, Nasser Saeed Al Rashdi, and Shihab Ahmed Al Saeedi, while the women’s compound team includes Amina Yousef Al Awadhi, Jumana Ali Al Najjar, Sara Adel Al Mazmi, and Maitha Mohammed Al Nuaimi.