World’s top triathletes confirmed for Pro Dubai T100

DUBAI, 29th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO) and World Triathlon have confirmed the final men’s and women’s professional fields for the Pro Dubai T100 on Saturday 15th November, the penultimate stop on the 2025 T100 Triathlon World Tour before December’s World Championship Final in Qatar.

The line-up features 48 of the world’s leading professional triathletes.

New Zealand’s Hayden Wilde headlines the men’s race, arriving in Dubai on a perfect T100 streak after wins in Singapore, London, the French Riviera, Spain and Wollongong – an unbeaten run that has him leading the T100 Race To Qatar with two events to go.

He’ll be pressed by Jelle Geens – a winner in Vancouver and currently second in the standings – and Germany’s Mika Noodt in third.

On the women’s side, Great Britain’s Kate Waugh leads the line after a statement victory in Wollongong to add to her season-opening win in Singapore. She tops the Race To Qatar by nine points from compatriot Lucy Charles-Barclay, with both confirmed for Dubai in what will be a crucial swing ahead of the Doha finale.

The men’s race starts at 11:30 local time on Saturday, with the live broadcast starting at 11:15. The women’s race starts at 13:30.

Set against iconic Dubai landmarks, including the Burj Khalifa, the 2025 Dubai T100 weekend returns from 13th to 16th November as one of the premier international events of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), featuring a dynamic course layout.

The pros will start on the shores of Jumeirah 3 Beach - Sunset, pedal past the Meydan Racecourse, and cross the finish line with the Burj Khalifa towering in the background.