UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science reviews progress in laser-based project to enhance rainfall

ABU DHABI, 29th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Strategic Directions Committee (SDC) of the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP) has concluded its midterm site visit to the Technology Innovation Institute (TII) to assess the progress of the Cycle 5 research project titled “Laser-Based Rain Triggering Demonstrator with Remote Sensing Technology.”

Led by Dr. Guillaume Matras, Senior Director of the Directed Energy Research Centre (DERC), the project explores the use of high-power laser technology to trigger water condensation and influence cloud microphysics under controlled conditions.

Laboratory experiments conducted at TII have demonstrated laser-induced condensation and filament formation, confirming the feasibility of the concept.

The second objective of the project involves field testing using a Mobile High-Power Pulsed Laser Demonstrator (MHPPLD), which is equipped with a remote sensing system and can be deployed across various locations in the UAE.

In parallel, the project’s modeling capabilities have been expanded through collaborations with international partners: the University of Hyogo (Japan) for super-droplet cloud simulations (SCALE-SDM), the Southern University of Science and Technology (China) for laser–microphysics coupling, and Empa (Switzerland) for AI-driven LiDAR data analysis. These modeling efforts will help simulate UAE-relevant conditions—including convective development over the Hajar Mountains and summer boundary-layer clouds over the western region—to guide field validation.

Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, President of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) and Director-General of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), said, “At NCM, we prioritise the adoption of advanced technologies that deliver a real impact in addressing water scarcity challenges. Laser-based rain enhancement is such a promising innovation that supports our efforts to improve rainfall in arid and semi-arid regions. Alongside promoting this research, we also seek to strengthen our local scientific capabilities, build national expertise, and foster meaningful research partnerships. These efforts go a long way in advancing the UAE’s vision for long-term water security and sustainable water resource management.”

For her part, Alya Al Mazroui, Director of the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP), said, “This pioneering research project positions the UAE at the forefront of innovation in laser-based rainfall enhancement. By integrating experimental physics, advanced atmospheric modeling, and AI-powered diagnostics, it explores novel approaches to weather modification. The project also exemplifies global scientific collaboration, bringing together specialised knowledge from top-tier institutions, while supporting the development of specialised laboratories at TII and local universities. This lays the groundwork for long-term scientific excellence, empowering the next generation of scientists and enhancing the UAE’s status as a hub for cutting-edge rain enhancement research.”

During the visit, the team presented the finalised architecture of a multi-laser system, which replaces the previous single-source laser with a hybrid femtosecond–nanosecond configuration. This new setup is designed to increase peak power and plasma density while reducing operational risks and lead time.

An advanced remote sensing suite was developed, integrating spectroscopy with multi-wavelength LiDAR sensing to enable real-time monitoring of droplet formation. This innovation led to the filing of the first joint patent between TII and NCM with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on 14th October 2025.

The project continues to contribute to local capacity building, with several junior researchers and students actively involved across its work packages. Notably, Reem Al Ameri, a Mechanical Engineer at TII, has commenced her PhD research in partnership with EMPA and the University of Bern, further strengthening the UAE’s scientific capabilities in this field.