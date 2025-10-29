30th IRENA Council to review energy transition priorities ahead of COP30

ABU DHABI, 29th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) is set to convene its 30th Council meeting tomorrow in Abu Dhabi to review progress on the Agency’s work and consider collective priorities to accelerate the global energy transition, as preparations advance for COP30 and the 16th IRENA Assembly.

The two-day meeting will focus on the delivery of global goals set out under the UAE Consensus, including efforts toward tripling renewable power capacity and doubling energy efficiency improvements by 2030. It follows the launch of IRENA’s latest tracking report at the Pre-COP in Brazil, which confirmed that despite the rise in renewable energy deployment, progress remains short of what is needed to stay on course to reach the global goals.

IRENA Director-General Francesco La Camera, said, “We have never been closer to closing the gap. While the 582 gigawatts of renewable additions in 2024 still fall short of what is needed to meet the tripling goal, they mark a new global deployment record for a third consecutive year, narrowing the gap. However, governments must show leadership and make COP30 in Brazil a milestone for renewables. With new NDCs due ahead of COP30, this 30th IRENA Council is an important moment to underscore the need for greater collective ambition.”

In his capacity as 30th IRENA Council Chair, Francisco Chacón Hernández Permanent Representative to IRENA and Ambassador of Costa Rica to the UAE, said, “The Council meets at a moment of renewed opportunity ahead of COP30. Our experience in Costa Rica shows that an energy system driven by renewables can coexist with social progress, economic resilience, and environmental stewardship. But the scale of today’s challenge demands that we work collectively, bridging regions, sharing knowledge, and accelerating action.”

Programmatic discussions will address the role of clean industrialisation in promoting sustainable development, including through enhanced resilience in critical materials and renewable energy supply chains. The Council will also receive updates on the Agency’s work on promoting regional cooperation.

Members will exchange national experiences, explore options to strengthen international cooperation and consider avenues to expand access to investment needed to scale up renewable energy deployment.

Outcomes will inform the 16th IRENA Assembly, where Ministers and high-level representatives will convene in Abu Dhabi on 11–12 January 2026. As the first ministerial energy meeting of the year, the Assembly will take stock of global progress and guide the energy transition priorities for the year ahead.