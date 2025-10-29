Sustainability & Innovation Centre reinforces UAE’s green economy leadership

DUBAI, 29th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Economy and Tourism affirmed that the Sustainability & Innovation Centre will support the sustainable tourism and green entrepreneurship sectors in Expo City Dubai, highlighting plans to establish a Green Intellectual Property Office to assist innovators and promote sustainable practices.

The ministry also announced the launch of the country’s first Green Licence to attract environmentally and socially responsible companies.

Dr. Maria Hanif Al Qassim, Assistant Under-Secretary for Policies and Economic Studies at the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the 2025 Asia Pacific Cities Summit and Mayors’ Forum, which concludes today at Expo City Dubai, that the hub serves as a national platform integrating economic prosperity with environmental responsibility.

She said it will advance innovative solutions in clean energy and circular innovation while strengthening the UAE’s position as a global hub for a sustainable green economy.

She noted that the hub supports the UAE’s strategic direction in economic diversification and climate action by creating an integrated ecosystem that provides markets with innovative green products and services, promotes low-carbon technologies, and encourages green entrepreneurship and R&D. These efforts, she added, will help reduce the carbon footprint and drive environmentally friendly economic growth.

Dr. Al Qassim explained that Intesa Sanpaolo Bank will support the establishment of the hub in Expo City Dubai after investing more than €14 billion globally in sustainability projects. Meanwhile, Nestlé will contribute knowledge transfer and technical expertise, Majra will guide innovative environmental projects through initiatives such as the Sustainable Impact Challenge and Future 100, and Palmade will transform palm fronds into biodegradable products.

She emphasised that the Sustainability & Innovation Centre embodies the UAE’s commitment to climate action, representing a national model for sustainable innovation and responsible investment, and supporting the transition towards a more sustainable and globally competitive national economy.