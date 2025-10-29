Greenpeace Middle East and North Africa: UAE advancing towards regenerative, nature-inspired economic transformation

DUBAI, 29th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Greenpeace Middle East and North Africa, in collaboration with SEE Institute and Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, has launched the report “Blooming Futures: Supporting the UAE’s Journey Toward a Wellbeing Economy”, outlining a practical framework to advance a sustainable and prosperous economy aligned with the UAE’s national vision.

Authored by researchers Najla Almatrooshi and Nicole Weber, the report positions the UAE as a global leader in redefining prosperity beyond GDP, proposing a roadmap centred on biomimicry and commons-based stewardship inspired by Emirati and Islamic heritage.

The study aligns with national strategies, including We the UAE 2031, the UAE Centennial Plan 2071 and the UAE Net Zero by 2050 initiative, promoting a wellbeing-driven economy that balances growth with environmental sustainability. It highlights the role of innovation, biomimicry in urban design, and traditional values in resource management, while recommending sustainable financing tools such as welfare bonds and green endowments to support renewable energy and biodiversity.

During the launch event at The Sustainable City in Dubai, Ghiwa Nakat, Executive Director of Greenpeace MENA, said the UAE has consistently translated vision into tangible achievements, placing wellbeing and sustainability at the core of national planning. She noted that integrating biomimicry and commons-based governance will help transition from extraction to regeneration, creating a resilient and inclusive wellbeing economy.

The report features a case study of The Sustainable City, developed by SEE Holding, highlighting it as a model for sustainable urban living powered by 40,000 solar panels with a total capacity of 10MW. The city’s design encourages net-zero lifestyles through shared mobility, green spaces and community-driven governance.

Dr Clio Chaveneau of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi said the project reflects the university’s commitment to impactful research rooted in cultural values, while co-author Najla Almatrooshi described the report as an invitation to redefine prosperity through empathy, coexistence and environmental harmony.

Blooming Futures positions the UAE as a pioneer in wellbeing-led development and a model for future cities that balance human needs with environmental stewardship.