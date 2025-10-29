EAD, UAEU announce research partnership to support national sustainability priorities

ABU DHABI, 29th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) and United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) have formalised a strategic research partnership to advance the UAE’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The collaboration is set to launch a joint, high-impact research programme aligned with the UAE’s SDGs, translating science into actionable policy and advancing national sustainability ambitions.

The partnership will support up to 10 collaborative research projects in areas such as climate change mitigation and adaptation, biodiversity conservation, marine ecosystem health, clean water and natural resource management, environmental policy and governance and the application of digital and nature-based solutions.

These projects will be co-developed and co-led by a joint oversight committee responsible for setting priorities, selecting proposals and monitoring project progress, ensuring alignment with national environmental priorities and EAD’s governance and scientific expertise.

This initiative builds upon the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with several universities in the UAE in March 2023, reflecting a shared commitment to scientific excellence, environmental stewardship, and national impact. It also represents a qualitative addition to the Abu Dhabi Environmental Research Network (ADERN), launched by the agency as a scientific research network to bring together elite universities, research centres and government and private institutions.

The network provides its members with unique opportunities for collaboration, knowledge and expertise exchange and the development of joint scientific research projects that enhance responses to environmental challenges and contribute to the formulation of policies based on scientific research evidence.

Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, said, “This partnership with UAE University reflects our unwavering commitment to advancing evidence-based environmental policy through world-class scientific research. By fostering collaboration between academia and government, we are creating a powerful platform for innovation that will generate new knowledge, empower the next generation of environmental leaders and deliver tangible impact for our ecosystems, our communities and our future.

“Through this initiative, we are prioritising research that is aligned with national climate and biodiversity strategies, the UAE Consensus from COP28, and the broader SDG agenda. Our experts will work hand in hand with UAEU researchers and especially empower our bright students to be active participants in shaping policy and real-world solutions, helping us shape better responses to climate change, enhance environmental resilience and secure sustainable natural resource management.”

Professor Ahmed Alraeesi, Vice Chancellor of United Arab Emirates University, said, “This strategic partnership with the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi reflects UAE University’s national commitment to advancing environmental sustainability through research, innovation, and knowledge transfer. Together, we will develop impactful initiatives that address environmental challenges and raise awareness among students and the wider community about the importance of preserving ecosystems and achieving sustainable development.”

UAEU students will be engaged in the programme, receiving mentorship from EAD experts and gaining hands-on experience in applied research, further enhancing national capacity building in environmental sciences. Research outcomes will be disseminated through academic publications, policy briefs, seminars and contributions to national reporting mechanisms such as the UAE SDG Report and the Voluntary National Review (VNR).

The Letter of Intent signed by both entities underscores a shared vision for long-term collaboration that bridges science, policy and public service. This joint programme represents a milestone in integrated environmental research and demonstrates Abu Dhabi’s leadership in embedding sustainability at the heart of its development agenda.