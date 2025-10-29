FNC Speaker: UAE-Azerbaijan relations represent model of bonds based on mutual respect, common interests

BAKU, 29th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), led the UAE official delegation to the international parliamentary conference celebrating the 30th anniversary of the adoption of Azerbaijan’s Constitution.

The conference is being hosted by the National Assembly of Azerbaijan at the invitation of its Speaker, Sahiba Gafarova, from 28th to 31st October.

In his address to the event, Ghobash said the historic event marks an important milestone in Azerbaijan’s journey, which, thanks to its vision and national will, has been able to build a modern state based on the principles of sovereignty, independence and sustainable development.

“The constitution, in its essence, is not just a legal text, but an embodiment of the values ​​of nations, an expression of their spirit, and a reference for establishing the principles of citizenship and peace,” he emphasised.

He pointed out that the UAE-Azerbaijan relations represent a model of bonds that are based on mutual respect and common interests, and have recently been strengthened by the historic visit of President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Baku last September, which launched a new phase in the path of bilateral cooperation, and opened up promising horizons in the fields of renewable energy, green economy, digital transformation, and artificial intelligence.

These relations, he noted, have become a bridge for communication between the Gulf region, the Caucasus and Central Asia, and a successful model in combining political realism and a future vision to achieve regional and international security and stability.