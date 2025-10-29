Abu Dhabi Housing Authority wins Best AI-Driven Government Entity 2025

ABU DHABI, 29th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA) has been honoured with the “Best AI-Driven Government Entity 2025” award in the public sector category at the GCC Government HR & Youth Empowerment Summit, in recognition of its outstanding achievements in innovation and digital transformation.

This prestigious award underscores ADHA’s successful integration of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies across its operational systems in governance and compliance. Through these advancements, the Authority has enhanced institutional efficiency, optimised performance and strengthened decision-making processes while ensuring strict adherence to approved policies and procedures.

These efforts reaffirm ADHA’s ongoing commitment to adopting future-ready smart solutions that advance Abu Dhabi’s digital transformation agenda.

Building on a track record of achievements and digital transformation initiatives designed to foster an innovative and sustainable housing system, this milestone follows ADHA’s recognition at the UAE Innovates 2024 Awards, where it received the “Most Impactful Social Innovation” award for its flagship Iskan Abu Dhabi app.

The application has transformed user experience by providing an interactive digital platform that consolidates all housing services, enabling citizens to access housing solutions seamlessly and efficiently.