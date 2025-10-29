FANR Secondary Standard Dosimetry Laboratory joins Consultative Committee for Ionizing Radiation

ABU DHABI, 29th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation’s (FANR) Secondary Standard Dosimetry Laboratory (SSDL), has been officially accepted as a member of the Consultative Committee for Ionizing Radiation (CCRI) under the International Committee for Weights and Measures (CIPM), which plays a key role in establishing international measurement standards in the field of ionizing radiation.

The Secondary Standard Dosimetry Laboratory calibrates radiation measuring instruments used in healthcare, industry, and nuclear fields. It supports the UAE’s measurement system, ensures compliance with radiation safety regulations, and maintains accuracy in line with international standards.

The recognition, confirmed during the CCRI meeting held in Minamisoma City, Japan, makes FANR’s SSDL the first laboratory in the Gulf region to attain this prestigious membership. This milestone demonstrates international confidence in the UAE’s technical excellence and contribution to global measurement standards.

FANR’s SSDL continues to demonstrate leadership as Chair of the GULFMET Technical Committee for Ionizing Radiation, promoting cooperation, harmonisation, and technical capacity building among Gulf metrology institutions.

These achievements significantly enhance the UAE’s standing in the Quality Infrastructure for Sustainable Development Index, reflecting the nation’s compliance with international standards, and technical credibility.

FANR's SSDL was officially inaugurated in 2018 and provides calibration services for radiation-measurement devices, assisting licensees from medical, industrial, and nuclear sectors in the UAE to comply with FANR's regulations for protection of the public, workers, and environment.