Ajman real estate transactions hit AED3.2 billion in Q3 2025

AJMAN, 29th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation in Ajman announced the registration of 536 real estate transactions during the third quarter of this year, with a total value exceeding AED3.2 billion.

Ahmed Khalfan Al Shamsi, Director of the Real Estate Registration at the Department, explained that valuation transactions for real estate project units reached 163 transactions, with a total value of AED106 million, while the department recorded 426 valuation transactions related to Golden Residence permits for investors, amounting to AED1.73 billion.

He stated that the data contained in the quarterly real estate report reflects the positive performance of Ajman’s property market and confirms the growth in investment volume, supported by high competitiveness and a flexible investment strategy that strengthens investor confidence in the emirate.

Al Shamsi added that the number of commercial property transactions reached 112, marking an increase of 48.6 percent compared to the same period last year, with a total value of AED1.22 billion, surpassing residential properties, which recorded a total value of AED545.9 million, while industrial properties ranked third with AED533 million.