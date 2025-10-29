Dubai Aerospace Enterprise profits jump 100% to $653 million in 9 months

DUBAI, 29th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd reported a 100 percent year-on-year increase in profit before tax to US$653 million for the nine months ended 30th September, 2025, driven by the full integration of Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC), acquired earlier this year.

Total revenue for the period rose 26 percent to US$1.28 billion, while operating cash flow reached US$1.13 billion, compared to US$904 million during the same period in 2024. Adjusted pre-tax profit margin stood at 26.7 percent, up from 23.1 percent, and adjusted pre-tax return on equity rose to 13.6 percent.

DAE’s total assets grew to US$16.36 billion as of 30th September, 2025, up from US$13.03 billion at the end of 2024, while net loans and borrowings increased to US$9.91 billion. Liquidity stood at US$3.44 billion with a liquidity coverage ratio of 227 percent.

During the period, the company acquired 263 aircraft and sold 59, bringing its total owned, managed and committed fleet to 726 aircraft. It also signed 162 lease agreements and secured a US$2.75 billion facility from 21 regional and Asian banks.

DAE Engineering reported a 16.5 percent rise in revenue to US$155.5 million and a 56.3 percent increase in profitability to US$46.1 million. Its maintenance arm, Joramco, opened a new hangar with five additional heavy maintenance lines capable of handling both wide- and narrow-body aircraft.

Chief Executive Officer Firoz Tarapore said the strong results reflect the successful integration of NAC and continued performance across all operating units, noting that DAE’s capital, funding and liquidity metrics remain within internal and stakeholder targets.

He added that DAE’s diversified portfolio and strong balance sheet continue to position the company for sustainable growth, reinforcing its role as a global leader in aircraft leasing and engineering services.