Nakheel unveils Palm Central Private Residences in Palm Jebel Ali

DUBAI, 29th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has launched Palm Central Private Residences, a new landmark in resort-style, residential living on Palm Jebel Ali.

Positioned along the island’s central spine between Frond M and Frond N, the development introduces a refined concept of community-oriented living to one of Dubai’s most iconic destinations, extending Palm Jebel Ali’s lifestyle offerings beyond beachfront villas into the heart of the island.

Designed around wellbeing, comfort and connection, Palm Central Private Residences features 212 residences across three mid-rise buildings with panoramic views of the sea and skyline. The mix includes one- to five-bedroom apartments and signature penthouses with private pools – each combining generous layouts, elegant interiors and a seamless indoor-outdoor aesthetic.

The development’s landscaped courtyards, wellness zones and social lounges create a balanced lifestyle that brings together privacy and shared connection, setting a new standard for resort-inspired family living in Dubai.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said, “Palm Jebel Ali advances Dubai’s vision for people-centred waterfront living. With Palm Central Private Residences, we bring resort living into the everyday, creating a central neighbourhood where homes, wellness, learning, retail and worship sit within a short walk. This residential model complements our beachfront villas, broadens the island’s residential mix and supports a more inclusive and connected community that is calm, contemporary and distinctly Dubai.”