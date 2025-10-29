UAE Tourism Media Association holds first General Assembly meeting in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 29th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Tourism Media Association convened its first ordinary General Assembly meeting today at the headquarters of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, in the presence of its founding members.

Declared by the Ministry of Community Development and licensed by the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi (DCD), the association is the first public benefit entity in the UAE dedicated to tourism media.

The meeting, held under the supervision of DCD representative Omar Al Mansouri, reviewed the association’s bylaws, which specify Abu Dhabi as its headquarters and the UAE as its area of activity. The association aims to enhance specialised tourism media in support of national promotional efforts in line with the National Tourism Strategy 2031, which seeks to position the UAE as the world’s leading tourism destination.

During the meeting, members elected the Board of Directors for a four-year term, comprising eight members, including three women representing media, academia, tourism and marketing sectors. Hussain Al Mannaei was elected Chairman, Ahmed Saleh Al Buraiki as Vice-Chairman, Nouf Saud Al Dousari as Secretary, and Shlaiwih Saeed Al Mazrouei as Treasurer. Other members include Mona Khalid Saeed Al Jenaibi (Social Media Committee), Dr Mohamed Mahmoud Al Azayzeh (Training and Conferences Committee), Salma Mubarak Thani Mubarak (Events Committee), and Mustafa Abdelazem (Media Committee).

Following the Assembly, the Board held its first meeting to outline its roadmap and prepare for opening membership to tourism media professionals and related entities nationwide.

Al Mannaei expressed appreciation to the Department of Community Development for licensing the association, describing it as a testament to the vital role of specialised media in advancing the UAE’s economic and tourism goals. He said the association will build a professional communication network to connect tourism media professionals, enhance coordination, and develop content that showcases the UAE’s cultural, historical, and natural heritage using modern storytelling tools.

Vice-Chairman Al Buraiki said the association represents a turning point for tourism media in the UAE, keeping pace with the nation’s growing tourism sector and reflecting its contribution to economic diversification and GDP growth.

The establishment of the association coincides with the announcement by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, of renaming the Ministry of Economy as the Ministry of Economy and Tourism — reaffirming the strategic importance of the tourism sector, which contributes over 13 percent to the national GDP.