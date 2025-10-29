ADGM Courts collaborate with Wilberforce Chambers to launch ‘ADGM Book’

ABU DHABI, 29th October, 2025 (WAM) -- ADGM Courts, in collaboration with Wilberforce Chambers, have announced the launch of The ADGM Book, an innovative digital publication designed to provide insightful commentary to legal practitioners who have cases before the Court or wish to familiarise themselves with the Courts’ practice and procedure.

The online publication, which brings together the ADGM Courts Procedure Rules 2016 and the Court’s Practice Directions, was authored by Daniel Lewis and Daniel Jukes, who are both members of Wilberforce Chambers.

To mark the book’s launch, ADGM and Wilberforce Chambers held a special event within ADGM’s international financial centre at the Rosewood Abu Dhabi on Al Maryah Island. Guests heard from Lord Hope of Craighead KT, Chief Justice of ADGM Courts, and Linda Fitz-Alan, Registrar and Chief Executive of ADGM Courts, as well as the authoring barristers.

The online publication includes a foreword from Lord Hope, who explained, “Until now, the ADGM Courts Procedure Rules 2016 and the ADGM Practice Directions have enjoyed a separate existence, each searchable on its own under its own heading. Bringing them together in a single volume makes access to them so much easier. That is the service that this book seeks to provide.”

He added, “Updating will be another part of the service. This will be achievable in an instant without the delay and cost that would be inevitable if we were to publish this volume in book form.”

Commenting on the launch, Linda Fitz-Alan said, “This book is a testament to ADGM and the Courts’ commitment to access, clarity, and innovation in the rule of law. It reflects our core belief that modern justice must be transparent, inclusive, and digitally enabled.”

Nicholas Luckman, Practice Director at Wilberforce Chambers, said, “Wilberforce is proud to collaborate with the ADGM Courts on producing this important online publication. We hope that practitioners will find the content both valuable and insightful. As a chambers, we have longstanding experience in the Middle East - particularly the UAE - and our barristers' work on this book reflects our continued commitment to supporting the legal profession in Abu Dhabi and across the wider region.”

The ADGM Book reinforces ADGM’s standing as a forward-looking, globally respected leader in dispute resolution and aligns with its wider mission of delivering world-class judicial services in support of Abu Dhabi’s economic vision.