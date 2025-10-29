UAE Coding Day: Launch of national initiatives, honouring school students in UAE Codes Hackathon

DUBAI, 29th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Codes Day, celebrated annually on 29th October to mark the launch of the region’s first electronic government by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in 2001, witnessed the unveiling of several major national initiatives aimed at inspiring all segments of society to learn the fundamentals of coding.

The event also honored school students who won the UAE Codes Hackathon, which this year witnessed participation of more than 2,500 schools students from across the country.

Now in its fifth edition, UAE Codes brought together more than 270 government, private, and academic institutions across the UAE.

The event has witnessed the participation of Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications; Dr. Omar Habtour Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs, Endowments, and Zakat; Khalid Al Shehhi from the Ministry of Education; Anthony Nakache, Managing Director of Google Middle East; Amr Kamel, General Manager of Microsoft UAE; and a number of senior officials, private sector leaders, and student teams competing in the national hackathon.

Omar Sultan Al Olama emphasised that UAE Codes Day, launched under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has grown from a national celebration into a global platform shaped by an Emirati vision and ambition, a milestone that highlights the UAE’s global leadership in supporting coders and nurturing the minds shaping the digital future.

Al Olama noted that the UAE continues to strengthen its role in advancing the digital landscape, recognising that coding is the foundation of new economies, the key to solving future challenges, and the driving force behind artificial intelligence.

“Since the UAE launched the 100,000 Coders initiative in 2020, the UAE have surpassed 450,000 coders by 2025,” Al Olama said. “From our AI strategy to developing world-leading AI models, the UAE has proven its ability to turn bold ideas into tangible realities.”

He further affirmed that organising the UAE Codes Hackathon reflects the nation’s commitment to providing innovative platforms that discover local tech talent and empower them to create digital solutions that contribute to sustainable development. This initiative, he added, embodies the UAE’s vision of building a knowledge-based economy and strengthening its position as a global hub for coding and advanced technology.

He also announced several major initiatives launched in line with UAE Codes Day. Among them is the first-of-its-kind national challenge to design a commemorative coin using generative artificial intelligence, inviting all members of society to creatively celebrate the UAE’s journey of ambition and innovation, and its pioneering role in harnessing technology for the greater good.

Al Olama further announced the launch of the “AI for all of the UAE Community” initiative, developed in collaboration with Google, aimed at empowering people across the UAE with artificial intelligence knowledge and digital skills. The programme will offer comprehensive training on AI fundamentals for individuals of all ages and professional backgrounds throughout 2026.

Another key initiative unveiled is the “AI Leadership Guide,” introduced in Arabic in collaboration with OpenAI, as part of a strategic effort aligned with UAE Codes Day. The guide is designed to equip leaders with the latest insights and best practices in driving digital transformation and effectively integrating AI technologies to create transformative impact across key sectors.

The event also marked the launch of the “Teachers’ Track”, in partnership with Microsoft, under the umbrella of the One Million AI Talents initiative announced by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence. This new track focuses on empowering educators with AI skills, supporting the education sector’s development, and preparing a new generation of teachers capable of leading digital transformation in schools.

Additionally, a new partnership was announced with the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments, and Zakat, alongside several major technology companies specialising in artificial intelligence. The collaboration aims to train more than 5,000 Authority employees on AI technologies and future applications to enhance institutional performance and innovation.

Across the nation, UAE Codes 2025 featured a wide range of events and activities promoting coding literacy, celebrating digital talent, and showcasing the UAE’s achievements in this domain. The day also highlighted the contributions of coders to the National Digital Economy Strategy, inspiring society to embrace coding as a vital skill for the future.

The UAE Codes 2025 also witnessed a collaboration with the Ministry of Education, during which the National Programme for Coders organised the fourth edition of the UAE Codes Hackathon. The event saw the participation of more than 2,500 students from all seven emirates. The hackathon challenges focused on themes such as preserving the Arabic language, cultural and digital heritage, health, and well-being.

The hackathon was held across multiple locations, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Al Dhafra, as well as Sharjah, which hosted students from Dubai, Sharjah, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Ajman, and in Fujairah, which included participants from Fujairah, Khorfakkan, Kalba, Diba, and nearby regions.

In Cycle 1, across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, first place went to Al Tawila School for its project “Letter Challenge” and Shamma bint Mohammed School for “Shamma’s Heroes.”

In Cycle 2, winners included Al Asala School for “Salama Tells the Story of the Union,” Al Qou’ School for “Interactive Emirati Heritage,” and Al Sadeeq School for “Be My Smart Guide.”

For Cycle 3, Zayed City School won for “Reach Out Assistant,” Maryam bint Sultan School for “My Heart Speaks,” and Qatr Al Nada School for “Image Recognition.”

In Sharjah, representing the northern emirates, Ahmed bin Majid School took first place in the primary category for “Pioneers of Arabic,” and Adhen School for its “Smart Arabic Language Challenge” using machine learning. In the middle school category, Al Zawra School won for “Barzah” and Ibn Al Haytham School for “My Language Challenge.”

At the high school level, Ibn Hazm School won for “The Sea of the Arabic Language,” and Al Maahad Al Aleem for “Kalima Platform.”

In Fujairah, the primary category winners were Juwayriya bint Al Harith School for “Vision of the Tech World.” In the middle category, Zayed Educational Community – Diba Al Fujairah won for “Smart Support Chair,” while Al Shifa School topped the high school category with “Smart Path and Guide System.”

The event also featured a panel discussion on “Artificial Intelligence: Expanding the Frontiers of networking and Innovation” with Dr. Abdulrahman Al Mahmoud, Director at the Office of AI, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, and Kerem Alper, Co-founder and CEO of NoL.

The “Non-Playable Characters Challenge NPC,” organised in collaboration with the Dubai Future Foundation, offered participants an interactive virtual maze experience. The challenge, led by Faisal Kazim, Director of Foresight at the Dubai Future Foundation, and Katya Sirbina, Head of Middle East at Unity, was won by Syed Reza.

The event also showcased a range of innovative projects in coding and digital transformation. Brainy n Bright presented its AI Robotics programme, offering an exciting introduction to how artificial intelligence is revolutionising robotics. Through interactive displays, students explored AI-powered line-following robots and observed the integration of computer vision with a face recognition camera on an AI robot.

VR Academy offered immersive experiences, a virtual mission to the moon and life under the seam using a blend of AI and virtual reality technologies. Students from Zayed University presented their AI-focused graduation projects and a live demo of the Hugging Face Hub, the open collaborative platform where AI professionals share models and datasets, fostering a community-driven AI ecosystem.

Pele Verse showcased its innovative product “Al Mandoos”, an exceptional educational, cultural, and touristic product that combines the traditional card game, trading cards, and augmented reality technology. Alto Studio presented its cutting-edge work in smart app design and development, while AfterWorks highlighted its AI-driven games inspired by the Emirati culture.

As well, Emirates Airline celebrated UAE Codes Day by displaying the event’s logo across Dubai International Airport screens, while Emaar joined the nationwide celebration by showcasing the logo on Dubai Mall’s digital displays.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum directed that 29th of October of every year be celebrated as “UAE Codes” Day. This date marks the occasion when Sheikh Mohammed launched the region’s first e-government on 29th October 2001, a milestone that marked the beginning of the UAE’s digital transformation journey.

In November 2023, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) approved the UAE’s proposal to recognise 29th October as the International Day of coding, a global acknowledgment of the UAE’s leadership in programming and technology, affirming its status as a key destination for talent and creative minds from around the world.