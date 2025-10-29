Drydocks World, Cochin Shipyard Limited enter agreement to enhance India’s first ship repair cluster in Kerala

DUBAI, 29th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Drydocks World, a DP World company, and Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) have signed an Agreement of Heads of Terms to evaluate and develop India’s first ship repair cluster at the International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF) in Cochin, Kerala.

The MoU was exchanged in the presence of the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, and Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World, between Captain Rado Anotolovic, PhD, CEO, Drydocks World, and Madhu S Nair, Chairman and Managing Director, Cochin Shipyard Limited, during India Maritime Week 2025 in Mumbai.

Strategically located along major international shipping routes, the ISRF features a state-of-the-art ship lift system and modern docking facilities capable of servicing a wide range of vessels.

CSL and Drydocks World will together evaluate and explore potential models of cooperation within the ship repair cluster ecosystem.

The collaboration will facilitate future growth in India’s maritime capabilities and contribute to the nation’s position as an emerging hub for global maritime services.

Captain Rado Anotolovic, PhD, CEO, Drydocks World, said, “Our partnership with Cochin Shipyard marks another milestone in DP World’s commitment to strengthening India’s maritime infrastructure and competitiveness. By bringing together Drydocks World’s international expertise and CSL’s deep local experience, we are developing an advanced ship repair ecosystem built on efficiency, sustainability, and innovation. Together, we aim to make Cochin the region’s preferred destination for ship repair and maritime services, supporting India’s ambition to become a leading global maritime hub.”

Madhu S Nair, Chairman and Managing Director, Cochin Shipyard Limited, said, “This collaboration brings together two of the region’s most respected maritime organisations with a shared vision of excellence. Leveraging our complementary strengths, we aim to elevate India’s ship repair and maintenance standards to global benchmarks and position Cochin as a centre of excellence serving regional and international fleets.”

The agreement represents a major step towards advancing the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, which positions Cochin as a key location for developing next-generation ship repair infrastructure.

By combining CSL’s proven shipbuilding and repair expertise with Drydocks World’s global experience in high-end vessel repair and maintenance, major conversions and offshore EPC, the partnership will create a modern, globally competitive ecosystem that enhances local capability.