Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets AstraZeneca Chairman, board members

ABU DHABI, 29th October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has met Michel Demaré, Chair of AstraZeneca, a global leader in the biopharmaceutical industry.

The meeting, attended by members of AstraZeneca’s Board of Directors, discussed opportunities to strengthen the strategic partnership with the company, and explored avenues for further collaboration in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.

Both sides highlighted the importance of supporting innovation in the healthcare sector through investment in clinical research and biotechnology, reinforcing their joint commitment to developing innovative solutions that advance research and development in health sciences, and enhance quality of life locally, regionally and globally.

The meeting was attended by Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi; Ahmed Jasem Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development; and Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince.