Egypt’s billion-dollar Grand Egyptian Museum first green museum in MENA

CAIRO, 29th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Egypt announced that the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) was awarded the EDGE Advanced Green Building Certification 2024, making the museum the first in Africa and the Middle East, and one of a handful worldwide, to receive the certification.

The Egyptian Cabinet stated in a statement that this achievement comes within the framework of the state’s efforts to promote sustainable development in accordance with Egypt’s Vision 2030, through reducing carbon emissions, rationalizing energy and water consumption, and integrating modern technology into the design and operation of public facilities.

It stressed that the recognition of the Grand Egyptian Museum as the first green museum in the region reflects Egypt’s keenness to build an integrated civilisational model that combines the protection of human heritage with innovation in the fields of sustainability, which enhances Egypt’s position as a global cultural and tourist destination.

The 1 billion-dollar GEM, the world’s largest archaeological museum complex, will officially open on Saturday near the Giza Pyramids Plateau.

Spanning more than 490,000 square metres, the long-awaited museum will display over 100,000 artefacts spanning 5,000 years of Egyptian civilisation, including the complete collection of King Tutankhamun’s treasures, displayed together for the first time in history.

