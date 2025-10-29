Knowledge Summit 2025 to kick off in Dubai on 19th November

DUBAI, 29th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) announced the key highlights of the 10th edition of the Knowledge Summit 2025, which will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 19th to 20th November, under the theme ‘Knowledge Markets: Developing Sustainable Communities’.

The Summit, which recognises knowledge as an integral part of community development, is in line with the UAE’s declaration of 2025 as the Year of Community and includes informative sessions and in-depth discussions that promote global participation.

The event emphasises the value of investing in ideas and knowledge as the most impactful way to build thriving communities.

Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, highlighted how the 10th edition of the Knowledge Summit is not simply a milestone, but the beginning of a new decade of global knowledge impact.

He said, “The Summit stands as a global benchmark for thought leadership in the knowledge economy, further positioning Dubai as a hub for universal dialogue on transforming knowledge into sustainable economic and social value. More importantly, it showcases the UAE’s innovative model for a knowledge-based economy driven by data, research, and innovation, in line with our wise leadership’s vision to make knowledge a crucial resource for shaping a better future.”

Dr. Hany Torky, Chief Technical Advisor and Project Manager of the Knowledge Project at UNDP, stated, “This year’s Global Knowledge Index (GKI) has been comprehensively updated to improve accuracy and cross-country comparisons by refining indicators and adding new criteria sets to assess key sectors such as education, research and development, and Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) among others. It also provides policymakers with a more practical and effective tool to design short- and long-term strategies that address challenges and drive sustainable human development.”

During the briefing, Saif Al Mansouri, Head of Knowledge Summit Committee, noted how the event’s agenda offers a new and fully immersive experience through a set of specialised halls reflecting the Summit’s diverse and inclusive themes. The ‘Main Hall’ will serve as the central forum for global knowledge discussions, while the ‘Sustainable Communities’ Hall, organised in partnership with the United Nations, will underscore the way knowledge drives societal transformation, and the ‘Global Knowledge Index’ Hall will offer a perspective on nation-level performances in education, innovation, and the knowledge economy.

With an impressive lineup of 130 speakers participating in more than 45 panel discussions, the Summit will unite top government officials, international experts, and thought leaders from business and development sectors. The sessions will also examine disruptive technologies, such as AI, blockchain, and big data. Key topics such as legislation, societal transformation, intellectual property, patents, education, scientific research, development, and innovation will also be central to the discussions.

Besides the agenda, the recent meeting also reviewed the achievements of the Digital Knowledge Hub, while the ‘Knowledge Break’ initiative was highlighted for hosting several collaborative sessions in countries including Australia and Canada this year. On the youth empowerment front, the meeting highlighted key achievements of the Dubai International Program for Writing, which held specialised workshops in creative writing, translation, and screenwriting.