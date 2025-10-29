Abu Dhabi Sports Council to develop, operate community sports centre in Mohammed Bin Zayed City

ABU DHABI, 29th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) has signed a musataha agreement with Sama Emirates Real Estate Investment LLC to develop and operate a community sports centre in Mohammed Bin Zayed City for a duration of 32 years, comprising two years for development and 30 years for operation.

This project comes as part of Abu Dhabi’s continuous efforts to enhance sports infrastructure, provide integrated community facilities, and enable people of all ages to engage in sports and physical activities.

The project is located in Zone Z35, on a land plot measuring 29,416.98 square meters, and aims to deliver a comprehensive sports experience through modern and inclusive facilities for everyone.

Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, stated, “The establishment and operation of the Community Sports Center in Mohammed Bin Zayed City marks an important step in strengthening Abu Dhabi’s sports infrastructure, in line with the vision of our wise leadership that places the health and fitness of all members of society among its top priorities.”

He added, “This project reflects the UAE’s commitment to enhancing quality of life by providing a healthy and safe environment that encourages everyone to engage in regular physical activity. The center embodies ADSC’s dedication to offering comprehensive, world-class sports facilities that serve all segments of society and foster community spirit through diverse sports programs and activities that contribute to building an active, healthy, and connected community. We remain committed to developing state-of-the-art facilities that meet the highest international standards in both design and service.”

Aref Ismail Abbas Khoury, Chairman of Sama Emirates Real Estate Investment LLC, said, “We are proud to partner with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council in delivering this vital project, and we look forward to providing a sports center that meets global standards in both design and service—bringing lasting benefits to the residents of Mohammed Bin Zayed City in particular, and Abu Dhabi in general.”