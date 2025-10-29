Dubai Airshow 2025 to accelerate sustainable innovation within aerospace

DUBAI, 29th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Airshow 2025 is set to inspire a new chapter in sustainable aerospace, uniting global industry leaders to drive practical solutions towards a net-zero future. With sustainability as a core theme, the 19th edition aims to accelerate the adoption of innovative green technologies, decarbonise the aviation ecosystem, and demonstrate how international events can turn climate ambition into concrete action.

The event will bring together major players including Dubai Airports, Airbus, Boeing, the World Economic Forum, Airports Council International and the General Civil Aviation Authority. It will highlight progress across the aviation value chain in areas such as sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), energy transition, policy frameworks, and financing mechanisms for low-carbon transformation.

This year’s show will also feature the oneDXB Sustainability Alliance, led by Dubai Airports and supported by dnata and flydubai. The initiative will present a live demonstration of a fully sustainable airport ground turnaround, showcasing practical decarbonisation technologies and coordinated operations between airlines, ground handlers, and service providers at DXB and DWC.

Sven Deckers, Director of Sustainability at Dubai Airports, said the Airshow serves as a catalyst for global cooperation in aviation sustainability. “Sustainability in aviation is no longer about future ambition, it is a current necessity. Events like the Dubai Airshow play a key role in turning shared goals into real progress through collaboration and innovation.”

Julien Manhes, Head of Sustainable Aviation Fuels and Carbon Dioxide Removal at Airbus, said that the company’s participation reaffirms its commitment to decarbonising aviation. “The Dubai Airshow is a key platform to showcase our latest technologies and strengthen the partnerships needed to accelerate the industry’s decarbonisation journey,” he added.

The Airshow’s two-day sustainability conference will gather global leaders including Justin Erbacci, Director-General of ACI World; Captain Sulaiman Almuhaimedi, Executive Vice-President for Aviation Safety and Environmental Sustainability at GACA; and Sven Deckers from Dubai Airports, to discuss the scalability of SAF, next-generation fuels, airport decarbonisation, and sustainable finance.

Jeff Shockey, Executive Vice-President of Government Operations, Global Public Policy and Corporate Strategy at Boeing, said the company is committed to supporting sustainable aviation growth through partnerships with governments and energy providers, noting that “collaboration will help diversify energy markets, create jobs, and improve overall system efficiency.”

In partnership with Jetex, Dubai Airshow 2025 will also use SAF for participating aircraft, while deploying electric and propane-powered ground handling equipment to significantly reduce emissions at the event site. Jetex CEO Adel Mardini said, “We are proud to supply SAF at Dubai Airshow 2025 as part of this collective push to decarbonise aviation.”

The exhibition’s sustainability drive extends through its Better Stands Programme, encouraging exhibitors to use modular, reusable stand designs. All venues will operate on 100 percent renewable electricity, feature recycled materials, and offer sustainable food and transport options. Airbus will sponsor hydration stations provided by Bluewater-Nia to eliminate single-use plastics, while Rove Hotels joins as the official eco-certified accommodation partner.

As the UAE strengthens its leadership in sustainable aerospace, Dubai Airshow 2025 promises to unite vision with action — demonstrating how innovation, cooperation, and responsible practices can shape a cleaner and more resilient future for global aviation.