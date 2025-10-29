Abu Dhabi Department of Energy unveils advanced projects in petroleum products sector during ADIPEC 2025

ABU DHABI, 29th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) will showcase its leadership in advancing energy safety, innovation, and regulatory excellence at ADIPEC 2025.

The Department will highlight its unified approach to energy governance through an integrated system that combines AI-driven systems, advanced technology, and modern regulation for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) safety and petroleum product oversight.

At ADIPEC 2025, taking place from 3rd to 6th November, the DoE will showcase its initiatives at Hall 5, Stand 5352, highlighting how it’s future-proofing Abu Dhabi’s energy and water sectors, strengthening efficiency and supporting the Emirate’s continued development toward a safer, smarter, and more sustainable energy future.

The DoE’s stand will feature five interactive zones showcasing key projects within the petroleum products sector. Visitors can learn about the permit application process, experience the “Mayed” smart assistant, explore the “ASATEEL” platform, and review petroleum regulations and policy frameworks.

An advanced virtual reality zone will also offer an immersive experience that promotes gas safety awareness. The zones are designed to raise public awareness and demonstrate the Department’s ongoing efforts to advance Abu Dhabi’s energy ecosystem.

The DoE oversees the regulation of petroleum products, energy, and water systems, as well as the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced technologies across these sectors. It plays a pivotal role in shaping and implementing policies and strategies that facilitate Abu Dhabi’s transition toward a more reliable, safe, and sustainable energy and water ecosystem.

The Department continues to lead this transformation by promoting diversification, enhancing efficiency, accelerating renewable energy adoption, and integrating innovative technologies.