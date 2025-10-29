FHS World honours leaders shaping regional hospitality

DUBAI, 29th October, 2025 (WAM) -- FHS World 2025 celebrated excellence and innovation in hospitality by presenting four FHS Awards to outstanding leaders redefining the Middle East’s tourism and hotel landscape.

The awards recognised industry pioneers for lifetime achievement, leadership, innovation and future impact. The 2025 winners were Abdullah Ahmed Al Moosa, Founder and Chairman of A.A. Al Moosa Enterprises (ARENCO Group), who received the Lifetime Achievement Award; Laura Eggleton, General Manager of Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown, who won the Impact Leader Award; Veronica Asthana, Managing Director of miniMAX Hospitality, honoured with the Future Leader Award; and Fadi Alaseri, Senior Director of Education and Capability Building at Red Sea Global, recipient of the Leadership Award.

Jonathan Worsley, Chairman of The Bench and organiser of FHS World, said the awards celebrate visionary figures driving progress in the hospitality industry. He added that marking the summit’s 20th anniversary highlights its continued role in recognising excellence and inspiring innovation.

Abdullah Ahmed Al Moosa was recognised for his five-decade contribution to the region’s hospitality and real estate sectors through ARENCO Group, which operates across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, India and Oman. The group’s portfolio includes more than 6,000 keys under major international brands such as Hilton, Marriott, TAJ, Sheraton and Movenpick.

The Impact Leader Award, presented under the FHS Women Power initiative, honoured Laura Eggleton for her leadership and influence in driving diversity and inclusion within the hospitality industry.

The Future Leader Award, held in partnership with EHL Hospitality Business School, recognised Veronica Asthana for her innovation and early career achievements in global hospitality, representing the next generation of industry leaders.

Meanwhile, the Leadership Award, organised in collaboration with the International Society of Hospitality Consultants, went to Fadi Alaseri for his contributions to talent development and education within the sector.

The awards reflect FHS World’s commitment to advancing leadership, excellence and collaboration across the hospitality and tourism industry regionally and globally.