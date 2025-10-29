AI Office launches 'Teachers Track' to empower national talent in future technologies

DUBAI, 29th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications Office, in collaboration with Microsoft, has launched the “Teachers Track” as part of the “One Million AI Talents” initiative announced by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence.

The initiative aims to train one million individuals in artificial intelligence skills across the UAE by 2027.

The newly launched track coincides with UAE Codes Day 2025 and seeks to empower educators with AI concepts, enhance their understanding of AI tools, and enable them to harness the potential of AI. It also supports the education sector’s efforts to enhance learning outcomes in line with the UAE’s national vision to build a generation of teachers capable of leading digital transformation in education.

Saqr Binghalib, Excutive Director of the Office of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, stated that the initiative reflects the UAE’s vision of empowering educators to keep pace with technological transformations, enhance their capabilities, and equip them with future tools. He emphasised that leveraging artificial intelligence in education contributes to achieving national digital transformation goals.

Binghalib further highlighted that teachers are the cornerstone of building generations and shaping the future, and that providing them with knowledge and modern technologies enables them to inspire students toward innovation. He added that integrating AI can lead to a qualitative leap in teaching and learning methods, strengthening the UAE’s position as a global hub for innovation and knowledge.

The Teachers Track is designed to align with the professional requirements of educators and the school environment, aiming to enhance efficiency and encourage innovation in teaching methods. It features successful pioneering models of AI use in education, along with practical strategies for integrating AI into lesson planning, assessment, and student engagement.

Interested participants can register and take part via the following link: https://ai.gov.ae.