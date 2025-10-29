AI Office, Central Bank of UAE launch first initiative to design commemorative coin using generative AI

DUBAI, 29th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Office Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications Office, and the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), launched the country’s first-of-its-kind initiative inviting the society to participate in a challenge to design a commemorative coin using generative artificial intelligence.

The design will embody the UAE’s journey in technology and coding, capturing its progress across the past, present, and future.

The launch comes as part of the UAE Codes Day activities, a day that marks the occasion when His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the region’s first e-government on 29th October 2001, a milestone that marked the beginning of the UAE’s digital transformation journey.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, emphasised that the initiative reflects the UAE’s commitment to strengthening its global position as a hub for innovation and technology, and to empowering society to actively contribute to digital transformation using generative AI tools.

Al Olama said, “Through this commemorative coin design challenge, we celebrate the UAE’s journey, one that combines ambition and vision to harness technology for the benefit of societies. We continue to build on our achievements to solidify the UAE’s global leadership in AI and coding, and to and to advance our vision of a digital future driven by innovation, knowledge, and meaningful community participation.

Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE, stated, “The UAE Codes initiative embodies the wise leadership’ vision to solidifying the UAE's position as a global hub for innovation. It achieves this by leveraging artificial intelligence to design digital solutions and futuristic services that reinforce a sustainable and knowledge-based economy.

He added, “As part of the Central Bank's efforts to support innovation, digital transformation, and the development of local partnerships, the Commemorative Coin Design Challenge initiative serves as a national model for deepening community engagement in digital creativity and developing national innovative skills, thus contributing to the UAE's aspirations for a prosperous economic future.”

The challenge aims to reinforce the UAE’s leadership in innovation, artificial intelligence, and digital creativity. The winning design will be featured on an official commemorative coin issued by the Central Bank of the UAE, symbolising the nation’s vision for a future built on technology and innovation, and its achievements in digital transformation and AI.

Participants must create their coin design using generative AI tools, ensuring a circular format suitable for minting and adherence to general ethical and legal standards. The winner will be announced during UAE Codes 2025 events.

Those interested can submit their design via: https://ai.gov.ae/uaecodes/.