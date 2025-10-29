Dubai Chambers unveils agenda for Dubai Business Forum – USA

DUBAI, 29th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Chambers has announced the agenda for the Dubai Business Forum – USA, which will be held under the theme "Dubai-USA: Opportunities Driving Mutual Growth".

The event will bring together senior officials, investors and experts to explore new avenues for trade and investment collaboration between Dubai and the United States.

Organised by Dubai Chambers, the forum aims to strengthen partnerships with the American business community while showcasing Dubai’s competitive advantages and the opportunities arising from the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, said Dubai’s progressive economic vision focuses on strengthening its global role through openness, strategic partnerships and sustainable growth. He added that the forum reflects Dubai’s commitment to deepening ties with one of its most important economic partners and to unlocking new long-term opportunities for mutual prosperity.

The event will feature a distinguished line-up of speakers, including Amna Almheiri, UAE Consul-General in New York; Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers; Hadi Badri, CEO of Dubai Economic Development Corporation; Juma Al Matrooshi, Assistant Executive Chairman of Investments and Partnerships at Dubai Integrated Economic Zones; and Marwan Alzarouni, CEO of AI at the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

The speaker list also includes leaders from the private sector such as Rabea Ataya, CEO of Bayt.com; Mohamad Ballout, Co-Founder of Kitopi; Anthony O’Sullivan, Managing Partner at EY UAE; John Caplan, CEO of Payoneer; and Monica Brand Engel, Managing Partner at Quona Capital.

Panel discussions will examine Dubai’s business environment, digital transformation, tax competitiveness and fintech growth, alongside strategies to attract talent and investment. The agenda will also explore Dubai’s role as a global hub for digital assets, entrepreneurship and innovation.

The forum marks the fourth international edition of the Dubai Business Forum, following previous editions in Beijing, London and Hamburg. It aims to attract US companies to Dubai, enhance bilateral trade and investment, and position the emirate as a global base for business expansion.