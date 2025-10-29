Sharjah Ruler attends launch of 'Sharjah Next: Healthcare' Series

SHARJAH, 29th October, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, witnessed the launch of the global series “Sharjah Next”, with the inaugural edition dedicated to healthcare innovation.

The event was attended by H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK).

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SPARK, emphasised that the forum is more than a scientific gathering — it represents Sharjah’s commitment to human welfare, health, and well-being, reaffirming its global position in science, innovation, and knowledge.

Al Mahmoudi highlighted that SPARK was established to make Sharjah a home for science, a beacon for research, and a bridge linking knowledge to practical application. Today, SPARK hosts over 10,000 innovative companies across multiple sectors, including healthcare.

From its early days, Sharjah has believed that true civilization is not measured by material structures alone, but by the elevation of humanity — in thought, spirit, and health, Al Mahmoudi stated.

​Al Mahmoudi detailed SPARK’s strategic healthcare partnerships. These include collaboration with the Sharjah Health Authority to bridge scientific research with clinical application, and with Emirates Health Services to develop frameworks that help implement innovative healthcare solutions nationwide.

He also highlighted cooperation with Beeah Group, linking environmental sustainability with public health, ensuring cleaner environments contribute to healthier lives. On the international level, SPARK works with global medical and technological institutions to accelerate the development of diagnostics and modern therapies.

Al Mahmoudi further announced a partnership with Aster DM Healthcare, one of the region’s leading medical institutions, opening new horizons for researchers and innovators and bridging the gap between laboratory research and patient care. Additional memorandums of understanding will provide Sharjah-based specialists access to preclinical molecular data for testing, alongside opportunities for research funding and grants.

​Dr Asma Fikri, Director of Government and Institutional Partnerships at SPARK, presented on innovation in healthcare systems and their future impact on life and diagnostics. She expressed pride in the University of Sharjah and the American University of Sharjah, which have together published over 2,000 research papers in healthcare. These achievements, she noted, reflect Sharjah’s strong competitiveness and its pursuit of global leadership across scientific and technological fields.

The Ruler of Sharjah attended the first panel discussion featuring Prof. Sir Magdi Yacoub, Dr. Humaid Al Shamsi, CEO of the Burjeel Cancer Institute, and Dr Vladimir Ivkovic, Managing Director at Harvard Medical School & Massachusetts General Hospital. Sir Magdi Yacoub highlighted shared factors between cardiovascular diseases and cancer, stressing their ongoing pursuit of innovative solutions to reduce global suffering and mortality. He noted that 80% of the disease burden falls on developing nations, delaying access to quality healthcare. He also reflected on advancements in heart transplantation, describing how technologies continue to evolve, making heart, valve, and tissue transplants more effective and life-sustaining.

Dr. Humaid Al Shamsi spoke about the evolution of medicine in the region and globally, referencing the UAE’s leadership in clinical trials and scientific research, which have contributed to discovering new treatments. He emphasised the importance of early cancer detection and preventive programs, noting how modern technologies and AI-driven diagnostics have improved recovery rates and treatment precision.

Dr. Vladimir Ivkovic highlighted innovations in space medicine and human health research in extreme environments. He explained how the International Space Station monitors astronauts’ health to study the physiological effects of space, and he described smart applications used to track brain function, head movement, blood flow, and neurological activity to prevent injuries and help astronauts adapt to challenging conditions.

The Ruler of Sharjah also attended a second discussion session with Khaled Al Huraimel, CEO of Beeah Group, and Dr Abdulaziz Al Muhairi, Chairman of Sharjah Health Authority. Khaled Al Huraimel discussed Beeah Group’s entry into healthcare, highlighting its leadership in waste recycling, sustainability, and its growing international influence. He outlined Beeah’s partnerships with the UAE Ministry of Health, the establishment of the Wekaya medical waste project, and the Jawaher Boston Medical District, a landmark development designed to attract top medical talent to Sharjah.

Dr. Abdulaziz Al Muhairi reviewed national and local efforts to strengthen healthcare policies and systems. He highlighted Sharjah’s designation as a WHO Healthy City and stressed the importance of empowering the private sector through supportive legislation. He also detailed training programs that send Sharjah’s medical trainees to leading global healthcare centers to gain expertise and return to serve in the Emirate.

​On the sidelines of the event, The Ruler of Sharjah reviewed the master plan of the Jawaher Boston Medical District, which will feature hospitals, research centers, institutes, and laboratories offering world-class, patient-centered care. The project will contribute significantly to medical studies and research, particularly in oncology, leveraging Sharjah’s and international expertise.

The Ruler of Sharjah also signed a special edition of Nature magazine, featuring the first Sharjah Next: Healthcare research report, which provides an analytical view of Sharjah’s current position and future prospects in healthcare research. The findings revealed remarkable growth in neuroscience research, with a 25 percent annual increase over the past four years. Nearly 20 percent of Sharjah’s research focuses on neuroscience and cardiology, with over 10 percent among the world’s most cited studies.

Over the next two days, the forum will explore topics such as AI in neurological diagnostics, precision cardiology, genomics, and digital therapeutics, reflecting the alignment of science, innovation, and humanity. “Sharjah Next: Healthcare” provides a world-class platform for academics, startups, and industry leaders to discuss innovations in biotechnology, digital health transformation, and the ethical dimensions of modern medicine.