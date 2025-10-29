DMT, ADAFSA launch initiative to protect bee populations in emirate

ABU DHABI, 29th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) and the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) have jointly launched an initiative aimed at protecting bee populations, enhancing biodiversity, and supporting the development of the beekeeping and honey production sector in the Emirate.

Under this initiative, a select group of distinguished beekeepers will be granted regulated production access to government-owned woodlands. The programme is designed to promote responsible practices, safeguard pollinator populations and their habitats, contribute to forest regeneration, and ensure the sustainable use of natural resources.

The pilot phase is set to begin during October to coincide with the Sidr honey season.

Fifteen accomplished apiarists will participate in the initiative, selected from among the top five winners of the prestigious Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award over the past three years. This strategic approach ensures the involvement of highly experienced practitioners with proven track records, while maintaining a limited group size to allow for close monitoring and effective management.

To protect local ecosystems, each participant will be restricted to a maximum of 100 hives, thereby ensuring a balanced bee density relative to available nectar sources and preventing overpopulation. Beekeepers must comply with strict guidelines maintaining hive limits, keeping accurate records, and submitting honey samples for analysis.

ADAFSA will oversee the initiative through a weekly inspection programme covering production sites, honey sorting, and sample collection. All honey produced under the initiative will be tested for pesticide residues, antibiotics, and other safety and quality parameters to ensure full compliance with UAE regulations and standards.

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of DMT, said, "By providing our most skilled beekeepers with access to prime foraging lands, we are reinforcing our commitment to environmental conservation, while enhancing the quality of our renowned signature honey. This controlled approach will significantly improve local food production, protect our ecosystem and support rural economies. This cross-government approach between DMT and ADAFSA represents a significant step forward in our commitment to environmental sustainability, food security, and economic diversification.”

Dr. Tariq Ahmed Al Ameri, Acting Director-General of ADAFSA, said, “This initiative forms part of a comprehensive programme comprising a series of efforts to develop and advance the beekeeping and honey production sector in Abu Dhabi, in line with the strategic vision of the Abu Dhabi Government. Developed in coordination with DMT and other government entities, the programme aims to elevate the competitiveness of local honey as a premium product and promote the sustainability and growth of the sector. ADAFSA, in collaboration with all partners, will ensure the effective implementation of this initiative to serve the interests of beekeepers, consumers, and the environment.”