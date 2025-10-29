Zohr-9 gas well to add 70 mn cubic feet to Egypt daily output: Minister

CAIRO, 29th October, 2025 (WAM) – Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi announced the completion of drilling operations at the Zohr-9 well in the Zohr gas field in the Mediterranean Sea, revealing that the well is expected to produce up to 70 million cubic feet of natural gas per day.

The achievement will support national efforts to meet domestic demand and reduce reliance on imports.

Drilling was carried out by the Saipem 10,000 vessel, with operations completed on schedule and in full compliance with safety standards.

In a related development, drilling has begun on a new exploratory well, Denise W-1X, in the Denise development area off the coast of Port Said. The well is being drilled by the Egyptian rig Al Qaher-2, operated by the Modern Drilling Company, at a water depth of 98 metres and targeting a total depth of over 4,200 metres.