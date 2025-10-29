Abdulla Al Hamed heads UAE delegation to 21st Arab Media Forum in Beirut

BEIRUT, 29th October, 2025 (WAM) – Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office (NMO) and Chairman of the UAE Media Council, led the United Arab Emirates delegation participating in the 21st edition of the Arab Media Forum, which opened today in Beirut.

Held under the patronage of General Joseph Aoun, President of the Republic of Lebanon, the forum takes place under the theme “Media and Sustainable Development: Partners of the Present – Alliance for the Future”, and brings together a distinguished group of Arab ministers, media professionals and decision-makers in the regional media sector.

This year’s edition highlights the significant role of media in supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and in strengthening partnerships between media institutions, governments, and civil society to shape a more sustainable future for the Arab region.

Al Hamed stated that the UAE’s participation reflects a deep-rooted national approach based on fostering joint cooperation and the exchange of ideas and expertise that advance the future of Arab media.

“The forum serves as a leading platform for constructive dialogue on the expanding role of the media in driving sustainable development and contributing to a more stable and prosperous future for Arab nations,” he said.

“The UAE, under its wise leadership, views the media as a key partner in the nation’s sustainable development journey,” Al Hamed said. “The role of the media extends far beyond reporting news—it is instrumental in building public awareness, promoting a culture of positivity, innovation, and responsibility, and strengthening present partnerships that support a future alliance between media and development.”

He added: “Gathering here in Beirut—a city that has long been a cornerstone of the Arab media and cultural landscape—under the theme ‘Media and Sustainable Development: Partners of the Present – Alliance for the Future’, we reaffirm that the media today is a driving force shaping the path of development and positive transformation. Sustainable development cannot be achieved without an engaged and responsible media sector. The relationship between the two is one of complementarity and partnership. Building an informed and influential Arab media sector is a fundamental prerequisite for achieving sustainable development and enhancing the Arab world’s presence in the global media arena with optimism and responsibility.”

Concluding his remarks, the NMO chairman stressed that the current phase requires Arab media institutions to strengthen cooperation and coordination to address shared challenges and keep pace with the rapid transformations shaping the global communications landscape: "The UAE believes Arab media, when united around the values of professionalism, responsibility, and mutual respect, can become a powerful driver of development and a means of safeguarding identity and building a shared future for the Arab nation."

Launched in 2003, the Arab Media Forum has established itself as a leading regional platform for dialogue and the exchange of expertise, fostering forward-looking perspectives on the media industry—particularly in addressing the challenges of artificial intelligence, misinformation, and the accelerating flow of information.

This year’s programme features panel discussions, workshops, and open sessions exploring topics such as new media, cybersecurity, public opinion, media ethics, crisis reporting, and the future of the media industry in the age of the platform economy.