Abdulla Al Hamed meets Iraq's Communications & Media Commission Chairman during Arab Media Forum in Beirut

BEIRUT, 29th October, 2025 (WAM) – Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office (NMO) and Chairman of the UAE Media Council, met with Chairman of the Communications and Media Commission (CMC) in the Republic of Iraq, Dr Nawfal Abu Raghif, on the sidelines of the 21st edition of the Arab Media Forum, held in Beirut, under the theme “Media and Sustainable Development: Partners of the Present – Alliance for the Future”.

The meeting discussed ways to strengthen media cooperation between the UAE and Iraq, with a focus on supporting media innovation and sharing successful experiences in the fields of digital and government media, in a manner that contributes to building an advanced and influential Arab media landscape.

Al Hamed affirmed the UAE’s keenness to enhance media collaboration with Iraq, emphasising the role of media as a driving force for sustainable development — capable of communicating achievements and highlighting the values of stability and progress. He also underlined the depth of bilateral relations between the two nations across various sectors, and the mutual commitment to advancing these ties in pursuit of shared goals that serve both countries and their peoples.

The meeting also touched upon the programme of the 21st Arab Media Forum and its agenda, which features key topics aimed at advancing joint Arab media cooperation and elevating the Arab media message to new horizons that meet regional aspirations.