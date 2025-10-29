Abdulla Al Hamed meets Syrian Minister of Information

BEIRUT, 29th October, 2025 (WAM) – Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office (NMO) and Chairman of the UAE Media Council, met with Hamza al-Mustafa, Syrian Minister of Information, on the sidelines of the 21st Arab Media Forum held in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, under the theme “Media and Sustainable Development: Partners of the Present – Alliance for the Future”.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen media cooperation between the UAE and Syria, particularly in the areas of digital media, government communication, and capacity building, with the aim of enhancing Arab media partnerships and supporting sustainable development pathways in both countries.

Al Hamed affirmed the UAE’s commitment to deepening media collaboration with Syria, uniting efforts to address global media challenges, and developing a clear and effective media strategy to shape the future of Arab media cooperation.

“Our media partnership seeks to build a strong platform for knowledge and experience exchange, foster shared media capabilities, and highlight the vital role of the media in supporting development and promoting stability,” Al Hamed said.