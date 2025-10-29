Global Council for Tolerance and Peace participates in International Parliamentary Conference in Azerbaijan

BAKU, 29th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, took part today, along with a delegation from the Council, in the International Parliamentary Conference held in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, marking the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The event brought together more than twenty delegations representing national parliaments and international organisations.

In his address to the conference, Al Jarwan commended the occasion as a historic milestone in Azerbaijan’s modern journey, praising the constitution for enshrining the principles of justice, independence, tolerance, and human dignity. He affirmed that these values form a solid foundation for the country’s ongoing development and national unity.

He extended congratulations and appreciation to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, to Dr. Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Milli Majlis (National Assembly), and to the friendly people of Azerbaijan on this significant national occasion. He lauded Azerbaijan’s efforts in promoting intercultural dialogue, safeguarding human dignity, and advancing regional and global peace.

Al Jarwan further highlighted the alignment of these values with the mission of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, which operates through its International Parliament and General Assembly, in cooperation with over 100 countries and parliaments worldwide, as well as around 60 academic institutions and relevant organisations, to foster a culture of tolerance and peace.

He also underscored the depth of the partnership between the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace and the National Assembly of Azerbaijan, established under the memorandum of understanding signed in 2024, which has enhanced parliamentary cooperation and the exchange of expertise in areas such as promoting tolerance, empowering youth and women, and supporting interfaith and intercultural dialogue.

On the sidelines of the visit, Al Jarwan and his accompanying delegation visited the Baku Memorial (Tomb of the Unknown Soldier), where they laid a wreath in honour of the nation’s martyrs. The delegation also visited the Martyrs' Lane, paying tribute to the sacrifices of the Azerbaijani people in defence of their freedom and independence.