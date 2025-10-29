UAE carries out urgent medical evacuation for 57 patients from Gaza

ABU DHABI, 29th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has carried out an urgent medical evacuation for 57 patients from the Gaza Strip, accompanied by their family members, bringing the total number of those evacuated under the ‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’ since October 2023 to 2,961 patients and companions.

The UAE has provided them with medical treatment, reaffirming its leading global humanitarian role in alleviating civilian suffering, ensuring rapid recovery, promoting security and stability, and mitigating the adverse impacts of crises in such critical circumstances.

The evacuation mission was conducted via Ramon Airport in Israel and through the Karam Abu Salem crossing. This latest operation marks the 29th medical evacuation carried out by the UAE International Aid Agency in implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to treat 1,000 wounded Palestinians and 1,000 cancer patients, providing them with the necessary medical care in hospitals across the country.

In this context, Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Vice Chairman of the UAE's International Aid Agency, affirmed the UAE’s steadfast commitment to ensuring early recovery, easing the suffering of those affected by crises and conflicts, and supporting stability worldwide—particularly in light of the catastrophic humanitarian crisis facing the brotherly Palestinian people. He noted that the UAE continues its rapid humanitarian response through a series of patient transport operations from Gaza, in coordination with relevant international organisations.

He further explained that UAE relief efforts are ongoing, with all concerned local entities working under the supervision of the International Aid Agency to deliver healthcare, medical treatment, medicines and essential supplies to patients and the wounded at the UAE's floating hospital off the coast of Arish, Egypt. Additionally, the UAE field hospital in southern Gaza continues to provide comprehensive medical services to patients and the injured, while striving to alleviate the severe humanitarian conditions affecting all segments of society, especially children, women and the elderly in the Gaza Strip.