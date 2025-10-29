Mansour bin Zayed: 'Volunteering & Community Engagement Ecosystem' upholds UAE leadership's sustainable human development paradigm

ABU DHABI, 29th October, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, affirmed that the launch of the UAE’s Volunteering and Community Engagement Ecosystem embodies the wise leadership’s vision of establishing an active and sustainable development model centred on the human being as the core of national strategies and the ultimate goal of all development efforts.

“Reflecting the nation’s advanced standing in global indicators of giving and community engagement, the Volunteering and Community Engagement Ecosystem represents a major step towards strengthening social cohesion and shared responsibility, while deepening the partnership between government and private sectors, public-benefit institutions, and all components of society, to build a more cohesive and future-ready community,” H.H. Sheikh Mansour added.

Sheikh Mansour stressed that the UAE’s volunteering and community engagement framework encapsulates the leadership’s vision of sustainable development built around human potential. He added that the UAE consistently ranks among the leading nations in the World Giving Index, with volunteerism forming an intrinsic part of the Emirati identity since the Union’s founding — a vital pillar of comprehensive and sustainable development, and a source of strength in building a prosperous and resilient society capable of meeting challenges and realising future aspirations.

He emphasised that the Emirati society, through its unity and cooperation, offers an exemplary model of giving and responsibility, making the launch of this ecosystem a significant milestone towards deepening solidarity, collective duty and shared responsibility among citizens, enhancing public-private partnerships, and empowering all sectors of society to contribute to building a stronger, more cohesive community for current and future generations.

For his part, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, said that the UAE’s success is fundamentally rooted in its populace—the genuine fulcrum and objective of development, through whom the highest expressions of human civilisation are realised.

He stated that President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ensured that the Emirati society is fundamentally defined by its deep-seated values of goodwill, philanthropy, and solidarity, which reflect its profound humanitarian identity. This commitment to positive social participation, Sheikh Abdullah stressed, serves as a core pillar for security, stability, and prosperity.

Sheikh Abdullah added that the launch of the volunteering and community engagement ecosystem continues this noble legacy, translating the leadership’s belief that every individual carries within them — and within their environment and community — the values that nurture awareness, shared responsibility, and a spirit of contribution to the nation’s progress.

He affirmed that this ecosystem opens up the door for every individual — citizen and resident alike — to play an active role in serving the nation and enhancing quality of life, while embedding the culture of volunteerism and shared giving as a deeply rooted value within UAE society. “It embodies the spirit of a nation that unites people in doing good and instils in future generations the values of cooperation, altruism, and belonging — keeping the human being always at the heart of the UAE’s journey and as a key partner in shaping its prosperous future.”

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, said the launch of the volunteering and community engagement ecosystem continues the UAE’s approach of empowering its people and enhancing their capacities to support the nation’s comprehensive and sustainable development under the leadership’s vision.

Sheikh Theyab added that the diversity and potential of the UAE’s population are key sources of strength, and through this framework, the nation seeks to multiply positive social participation and activate the role of public-benefit institutions to achieve tangible and lasting impact that further cements the UAE’s leadership in social and humanitarian action.

He affirmed that every individual in the nation is a partner in shaping the future, contributing through knowledge, effort, and giving to building a more cohesive and generous society that exemplifies the UAE’s model of proactive, empowering, and responsible community engagement.

H.H. Sheikha Maryam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairperson of the Education and Human and Community Development Council, stated that the launch of the volunteering and community engagement framework reaffirms that Emirati social values, passed down through generations, draw their strength from the nation’s deep-rooted cohesion and from the principles instilled by the forefathers — values of generosity, solidarity, and responsibility that have made cooperation and altruism the foundation for building a strong and unified nation.

She added that it is the responsibility of all to instill these values in children and youth from an early age so that they cultivate a foundation rooted in a commitment to philanthropy, proactive engagement, and a sense of shared community. “This understanding positions volunteerism and civic participation as both a genuine expression of patriotism and a deep-seated belief in shared humanity.”

Sheikha Maryam emphasised that community engagement is not merely institutional work, but a sincere reflection of core human values and a firm belief that building the future begins with people — with their capacity to give, collaborate, and take initiative. The UAE community, she noted, will continue to stand as a model of cohesion, positivity, and human leadership, inspired by its heritage and the values embedded by its founders.

Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Development, said that the launch of the volunteering and community engagement ecosystem marks a transformative step reflecting the leadership’s confidence in society’s potential and its deep belief in the ability of individuals to actively contribute to sustainable development.

She added that the UAE community is distinguished by its spirit of proactive service and engagement, making this framework a platform to empower everyone to turn positive community ideas into impactful initiatives.

"Since its founding, the UAE has placed the human being at the heart of its development journey, and this ecosystem strengthens that vision by engaging all members of society in shaping the nation’s future. We are entering a new phase that translates genuine partnership between government and society,” she said.

Al Mazrui expressed hope that this framework would become a beacon for innovative collective action, making every individual contribution a building block in a cohesive and prosperous society that balances the preservation of national identity with openness to the world.

Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future and Chairwoman of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, said that the 'Barakatna' initiative represents a key contribution developed by the Authority in support of the national volunteering and community participation system, under the supervision of the Ministry of Community Development and with the backing of the Council for Education, Human Resources, and Community Development.

She noted that volunteerism is a deeply rooted social value that the UAE Government is keen to strengthen, in line with the leadership’s directives to make volunteering a daily practice and a way of life.

Al Roumi explained that the 'Barakatna' initiative supports the leadership’s vision during the “Year of the Community” and adds significant value to efforts to institutionalise volunteerism as a key principle of the UAE Government’s work culture.

She added that the initiative encourages federal government employees to volunteer, linking their contributions to performance management metrics, called on all federal employees to actively participate in this national initiative to help advance the UAE’s position among the top nations in the World Giving Index.