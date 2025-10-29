Minister of Justice attends Turkish Embassy's National Day reception

ABU DHABI, 29th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, on Wednesday evening attended a reception hosted by Lütfullah Göktaş, Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to the UAE, on the occasion of his country’s National Day.

The reception, held in Abu Dhabi, was also attended by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, a number of members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE, and members of the Turkish community.

In his remarks, the Turkish Ambassador commended the strong and deeply rooted relations between the two friendly countries, as well as their constructive cooperation across all fields, affirming the shared commitment to further strengthening collaboration in ways that serve the mutual interests of both nations and their peoples.