UN human rights chief holds Israel accountable for killing 100 Palestinians overnight

NEW YORK, 29th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The UN human rights chief Volker Turk on Wednesday said he was "appalled" by reports that more than 100 Palestinians were killed overnight in Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip.

"The laws of war are very clear on the paramount importance of protecting civilians and civilian infrastructure," Volker Turk said in a statement. "Israel must comply with its continuing obligations under international humanitarian law and is accountable for any violations."

He said it is "distressing that these killings occurred just as the long-suffering population of Gaza started to feel there was hope that the unrelenting barrage of violence may be at an end."

Turk called on all parties to the conflict to act in good faith to implement the ceasefire and urged states, especially those with particular influence, to do all in their power to ensure compliance.

"The past two years have brought untold suffering and misery and the near wholesale destruction of Gaza," he said. "We must not allow this opportunity for peace and a path towards a more just and secure future to slip from our grasp."