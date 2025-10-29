'Irthi' marks 10 years strengthening Sharjah’s craft heritage

SHARJAH, 29th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council, celebrating its tenth anniversary, continues to reinforce Sharjah’s status as a “City of Crafts and Folk Arts” within the UNESCO Creative Cities Network.

The council’s decade-long efforts focus on preserving Emirati craft traditions, supporting and empowering local craftswomen, and promoting international collaboration in design and creativity.Through high-quality programmes, research initiatives, and partnerships with global organisations, Irthi has played a pivotal role in advancing Sharjah’s craft scene and fostering cultural exchange worldwide.

Over the past ten years, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council, the Council has transformed from a local initiative aimed at reviving traditional crafts into a global platform. This platform positions crafts as tools for economic, cultural, and social development, empowering craftswomen and elevating Emirati heritage crafts on the international stage.

To empower Emirati craftswomen and enhance their skills, the Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council launched a training programme in Palestinian and Jordanian embroidery in collaboration with fashion designer Majda Abu Zaghlan. The programme teaches more than ten well-known embroidery stitches to Emirati women, strengthening their artistic capabilities.

As part of its social development initiatives, the Council also launched the "Craft Exchange" programme, which included training workshops in embroidery led by Pakistani craftswomen trained under renowned fashion designer Rizwan Beyg. In return, Irthi trained Pakistani craftswomen in traditional Emirati crafts such as "Saffifa" and "Talli," fostering cross-cultural knowledge exchange.

Irthi further partnered with Kuwait’s "Al Sadu Society" to launch a Sadu weaving skills exchange programme, training craftswomen in this traditional Arab art form, which is recognised by UNESCO on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

To expand its international reach, Irthi signed cooperation agreements with leading global design platforms, including Dezeen, the architecture and design magazine, and Design Miami, the global design firm.

Demonstrating its commitment to highlighting the region’s artisanal heritage, Irthi collaborated with Design Miami to present two new collections, “Zenobia” and “Al Thaya,” at the Design Miami Global Platform in Shanghai in 2021. These collections celebrate UAE and Gulf artisanal heritage, incorporating traditional Emirati crafts such as Talli and Khous into contemporary design.

As the exclusive digital partner from the Gulf region for Design Miami, Irthi launched three new collections to mark its 10th anniversary: the Adham collection in collaboration with Mexican designer Ricardo Rendón; the Almoi collection with designer Shaikha Bin Dhaher and Spanish designer Adrian Salvador Candela; and the Zenobia collection with internationally renowned Lebanese designer Nada Debs.

To celebrate the UAE’s participation as Guest of Honour at the 2019 London Design Fair, one of the world’s largest design exhibitions, Irthi introduced 12 collections totaling 78 pieces of jewelry, décor, furniture, bags, and other creative works. These pieces combined contemporary techniques with handcrafted elements, forming Irthi’s first comprehensive product line.

As the only Arab entity at Milan Design Week 2022, Irthi presented innovative collections such as “Al Muwai” and “Al Nad”, highlighting Emirati craftsmanship on a global stage. Following this success, Irthi returned in 2023 to showcase new contemporary designs inspired by Emirati heritage at Campi Auction House, receiving invitations from the Italian Ministry of Culture and the Michelangelo Foundation to exhibit at Palazzo Letta in Milan.

At the 2024 Valencia Design Festival in Spain, Irthi participated in the "Craft Connections: Exploring Collaboration in Contemporary Crafts" exhibition, part of the "Time and Material" project with Estudio Savage and the Valencia Museum of Enlightenment and Modernity. The exhibition highlighted contemporary crafts’ role in development, preservation of traditional materials and techniques, and the integration of heritage into modern design.

As the exclusive representative of the UAE Pavilion and the only Arab participant at Moscow Interior Design Week 2025, Irthi showcased Emirati heritage and identity, promoting sustainability and empowering women. The council’s exhibited works reflected its vision of craftswomen as active partners in a contemporary creative dialogue rooted in heritage and culture. Irthi also took part in panel discussions on sustainability and knowledge transfer.

The tenth anniversary of Irthi coincides with Sharjah’s designation as a “City of Crafts and Folk Arts” within UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network. This recognition highlights the role of the Emirati craft Talli in preserving intangible cultural heritage.

Over the past decade, Irthi has been instrumental in preserving and promoting Emirati crafts at international platforms, exhibitions, and festivals. Through programmes, studies, and publications, the council has documented and celebrated these crafts, ensuring their sustainability and allowing them to tell their story in a contemporary, creative language.