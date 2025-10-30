‘Safeer’, ‘AH Tahan’ win top honours at Arabian Horse Race in Al Dhafra

AL DHAFRA, 30th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Liwa Sports Club successfully concluded the first Arabian Horse Race in Al Dhafra’s Madinat Zayed, held amid an atmosphere of excitement and strong competition that brought together elite horse owners and riders.

The race featured two main rounds. In the first round, spanning 1,700 metres, the horse “Safeer”, owned by Ahmed Mohammed bin Fan Al Muhairbi, claimed first place, followed by “Sama Al Gharbiya”, owned by Hamdan Suhail Al Mazrouei, in second place, and “EF Dalo”, owned by Ahmed Mohammed Saif Al Mazrouei, in third.

In the second round, over 1,400 metres, the horse “AH Tahan”, owned by Hamad Al Marar, secured first place after an impressive performance, while “EF Yartaad”, owned by Hamdan Suhail Al Mazrouei, finished second, and “Mazen”, owned by Saif Ashir Al Mazrouei, came in third.

The race was attended by Mufleh Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Board Member and Head of the Horse Racing Committee.

The organising committee affirmed that Liwa Sports Club continues to host sporting events that celebrate heritage and strengthen the presence of traditional sports in the Al Dhafra region.