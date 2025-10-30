NMDC Group posts AED2.8 billion net profit in first nine months of 2025

ABU DHABI, 30th October, 2025 (WAM) -- NMDC Group today announced a strong set of financial results for the first nine months of 2025, with revenues climbing 11 percent Y-o-Y to AED20.5 billion and net profit rising 26 percent Y-o-Y to AED2.8 billion; fueled by consistent project executions across key markets and margins expansion, with net profit margin reaching 13.5 percent in the same period.

The Group continues to build its backlog, which reached AED62.3 billion as of September 2025, driven by a strategic emphasis on geographic expansion.

Total awarded projects reached AED17.7 billion in the first nine months of 2025, with international markets contributing 38 percent of total awards.

NMDC Group marked its first entry into the Philippines in 3Q 2025 with a US$610.1 million project in Manila Bay, and won a US$104.2 million project to build a new marina in Salalah, Oman.

Additionally, NMDC Energy was awarded a $1,136 million EPC contract in Taiwan Province for a subsea gas pipeline project.

NMDC Group continued to build its projects pipeline, which reached AED89 billion by the end of September and spans across its different verticals, including NMDC D&M, NMDC Energy and NMDC Infra.

Mohamed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of NMDC Group, said, “NMDC Group continues to be the leading global partner to private and public sector clients in diverse industries across different jurisdictions. Our strong nine-month performance reflects the depth of our capabilities, our ability to form strategic collaborations, as well as our agility to execute with precision.”

Eng. Yasser Zaghloul, Group CEO, NMDC Group, stated, “Our nine-month performance is a reflection of our enhanced operational efficiency, our ability to create synergies across our increasingly diversified businesses, as well as our focus on expanding our international operations. This is underscored by our proven ability to capture and deliver projects successfully, reinforced by the confidence our clients place in us.”