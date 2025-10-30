Abu Dhabi University showcases students' energy solutions at ADIPEC 2025

ABU DHABI, 30th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is set to participate as the academic partner for Young Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference (ADIPEC) 2025, taking place from 3rd to 6th November at ADNEC.

The participation reflects ADU’s continued commitment to empowering youth, advancing sustainability, and preparing future innovators to lead the global energy transition and strengthen the UAE’s position as a global hub for innovation and sustainability.

Under the umbrella of ADU Innovate, ADU’s College of Engineering will showcase a range of cutting-edge student projects that address critical challenges in sustainability, energy efficiency, and environmental stewardship.

More than 30 students from the College of Engineering are volunteering throughout Young ADIPEC, gaining hands-on experience and supporting engagement activities that reflect ADU’s ethos of community contribution.

Dr. Hamdi Sheibani, Dean of the College of Engineering at Abu Dhabi University, said, “This collaboration highlights the creativity, ambition, and purpose-driven mindset of our students, who are eager to address some of the world’s most pressing energy and sustainability challenges. Through platforms like this, we aim to bridge the gap between academia and industry while nurturing innovators who will lead the UAE’s transition to a sustainable, knowledge-based economy.”