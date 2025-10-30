Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre participates in Fujairah Children’s Book Fair

ABU DHABI, 30th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) is participating in the second edition of the Fujairah Children’s Book Fair, organised by the Fujairah Culture and Media Authority, until 2nd November.

Held at the Dibba Exhibition Centre under the theme “One Community, Many Stories," the fair brings together 52 publishing houses from eight countries. The ALC’s pavilion features more than 220 titles dedicated to children and young adults, including 40 new releases from its Kalima Project for Translation and Esdarat project.

Showcased titles include educational stories, translated works, and creative content that introduces younger generations to Emirati and Arab culture in a simplified, engaging style. This is in line with the Centre’s vision to instil a love of the Arabic language in their hearts and minds of young people, and to cultivate a generation of avid readers equipped with the tools of knowledge and proud of their cultural identity.

Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC, said that participating in the Fujairah Children’s Book Fair is a continuation of the ALC's efforts to support children’s literature and the young adult publishing sector, in line with the wise leadership’s vision to empower new generations with knowledge, language, and culture.

“Reading during childhood is the first step towards empowering individuals, enhancing their creative awareness, and connecting them with their identity and deep-rooted cultural heritage. This, in turn, helps shape a generation capable of contributing to our nation’s progress and advancement,” he added.

He noted that the Centre offers programmes and initiatives for children and young adults, designed to meet their needs and strengthen their connection with the Arabic language, using diverse, interactive content that provides both learning and enjoyment, and reinforces their bond with books, which are a fundamental tool for promoting noble values and sound knowledge.

The ALC’s participation in the fair, which welcomed 10,000 visitors during its inaugural edition, reflects its commitment to expanding the reach of Arabic children's content and supplying libraries and schools with specialised books that help establish a culture of reading from the earliest stages.

The ALC is also highlighting its ongoing commitment to supporting the UAE’s cultural scene and expanding the presence of national initiatives in specialised book fairs. These efforts help advance the status of the Arabic language and cement the UAE’s position as a regional hub for knowledge and culture.