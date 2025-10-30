Pre-Owned Boat Show in Dubai to kick off Friday

DUBAI, 30th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The 11th edition of the Pre-Owned Boat Show in Dubai will kick off on Friday at Dubai Creek Marina until 2nd November, under the theme “A Boat for Everyone”.

The event will bring together more than 50 local, regional, and international brands, including some of the world’s top yacht manufacturers, dealers, and marine equipment suppliers. This year’s exhibition will feature over 50 yachts and boats valued at more than AED200 million.

The show will provide a premier regional platform connecting investors, marine enthusiasts, and potential buyers, offering an opportunity to explore a wide range of high-quality pre-owned boats.

This year’s edition is expected to attract more than 5,000 visitors from the UAE and abroad. The show comes at a time of sustained growth in the UAE’s maritime sector, with the country accounting for nearly 50 percent of the total market share of marinas for yachts and boats in the Arabian Gulf and Middle East.

According to reports issued by the Dubai Maritime Authority at the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, the number of maritime vessels registered in Dubai in 2024 reached approximately 7,738, an increase of 14.4 percent compared to 2023.