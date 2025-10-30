Samsung Innovation Campus 2025 commences in UAE

DUBAI, 30th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications Office, in partnership with Samsung Gulf Electronics, has launched the educational phase of the Samsung Innovation Campus 2025 programme, which will run until mid-December.

Samsung Innovation Campus 2025 programme aims to empower a new generation of talented and creative individuals in the UAE in the field of artificial intelligence.

The 350-hour training programme provides young entrepreneurs with advanced practical skills in AI, machine learning, and deep learning. The comprehensive curriculum covers all educational levels, starting from the fundamentals of AI to advanced applications, including Python programming, probability and statistics, machine learning, and deep learning.

Saqr Binghalib, Executive Director at Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications Office, emphasised that skills development represents a key pillar in the government’s initiatives to build the future. This is achieved by enhancing the readiness of national talents and workforces with digital and artificial intelligence skills that align with future requirements, as they are among the most important tools of competitiveness in an era of rapid technological transformation.

He stated that establishing a sustainable system for skills development reflects the leadership’s vision to prepare a generation of qualified individuals capable of leading the future and driving digital transformation across various sectors.

He pointed out that investing in skill development empowers individuals to keep pace with the fast-evolving global markets and strengthens their ability to participate in designing innovative solutions that support the country’s development journey.

The programme is part of Samsung’s global Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, aimed at promoting digital literacy and empowering the next generation of innovators. It is characterised by flexibility and accessibility, fostering creative collaboration by enabling students to engage in flexible and group learning from anywhere, under the supervision of specialised experts.

The collaboration between the Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications Office and Samsung Gulf Electronics reflects a shared commitment and alignment of goals to advance AI education among youth, aligning with the “We the UAE 2031” vision and the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031.

