GDRFA Dubai wins Global Award for AI Governance

DUBAI, 30th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai), represented by the Digital Services Sector, has won the Best Artificial Intelligence Governance Strategy of 2025 award, presented by the AI Awards Series organisation.

The recognition honours GDRFA Dubai’s outstanding efforts in developing and implementing pioneering methodologies in AI governance. This achievement reflects the Directorate’s advanced position in digital transformation and reaffirms its pivotal role in building a proactive government ecosystem that leverages AI to enhance service quality and institutional efficiency.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of GDRFA Dubai, affirmed that the award reflects the Directorate’s commitment to adopting the latest global practices in AI governance and establishing the foundations for the safe and responsible use of advanced technologies within the government environment.

“We consider this achievement the culmination of an institutional journey that places people at the heart of digital transformation and invests in artificial intelligence as a positive force that enhances quality of life and services,” he said. “For us, AI governance is not merely a technical choice but a national approach that embodies our commitment to responsibility and transparency in every smart and integrated solution we deliver.”

He added, “We continue to develop an integrated institutional AI system that enhances operational efficiency and supports Dubai’s readiness for the future through proactive, secure and privacy-conscious services that ensure sustainability in government performance.”

For his part, Colonel Expert Khalid Ahmed Mohammed bin Mediya Al Falasi, Assistant Director-General for the Digital Services Sector, expressed his pride in the achievement, describing it as a reflection of the maturity of GDRFA Dubai’s smart transformation ecosystem.

He said, “GDRFA Dubai operates through an integrated approach that balances technological advancement with digital responsibility by establishing an institutional AI framework built on transparency, security and trust. We have developed comprehensive governance policies that ensure the ethical and responsible use of smart technologies, enhance customer confidence, and strengthen Dubai’s position as a global city of innovation and sustainable digital transformation.”

This achievement reaffirms GDRFA Dubai’s leadership in developing an advanced digital infrastructure rooted in innovation and knowledge, in line with the wise leadership’s vision to build a world-class government model in AI management.